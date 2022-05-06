6 investment proposals worth Rs 493.62 cr get SLSWCA nod

Bhubaneswar: In another move towards the creation of new employment opportunities through industrialization, the Government has accorded in principle approval to six new investment proposals envisaging investment of Rs 493.62 cr and employment potential for 1,317 persons. The proposals were approved in the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra from Lokseba Bhawan today wherein Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma outlined appropriateness of the projects for Odisha.

Giving in principle approval to the projects, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed concerned departments to make realistic assessment of the required land and water for the approved projects, and facilitate their early grounding. Mahapatra also directed the Tourism department to prepare a Master Plan for tourism development in Chilika lake including potential islands like Solomo.

The projects presented in the meeting today were mainly from steel downstream, food processing, tourism, refractory, and plastic downstream sectors. Presenting the proposals, Principal Secretary Sharma said that these industries would boost up economic activities in different districts of the State.

The approved projects included (i) Jatia Steel Ltd for setting up a 2,50,000 TMT Rebar and 2,50,000 MT Wire Rod Mill in Kalinga Nagar of Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 125 crore and employment potential for over 150 people; (ii) Sarangi Metal Works International Private Limited to set up a steel downstream unit in Kalinganagar of Jajpur district for production of Driveline and Torque Tubes with an investment of Rs 65.37crore and employment potential for over 568 people; (iii) JRS Ventures Pvt Ltd to set up one 100 KLPD Ethanol Plant along with 2.5 MW Co generations Power Plant in Sonepur with an investment of Rs 121 crore, and employment opportunities for over 114 people; (iv) SNM Hotels and Resorts Private Limited to set up a Hotel and Resort facility at Somolo Island in Ganjam district with investment of Rs. 80.25crore and employment opportunities for over 185 people; (v) Danieli Corus Refractory Solutions Pvt Ltd. to set up a Carbon/Graphite block cutting and machining facility with a capacity of 1500 MT per annum in Khordha district with investment of Rs 51crore and employment opportunities for over 150 people; and the proposal of (vi) Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited for setting up 18,000 MTPA capacity HDPE and PVC Pipes manufacturing unit in Tangi of Cuttack district with investment of Rs 51 crore envisaging employment potential for 150 people.

Development Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Anu Garg, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabiharee Dhal, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking water Ashok Kumar Meena, MD IPICOL Bhupinder Singh Poonia along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the discussions.