6-hour Nuapada bandh by lawyers hits normal life

Nuapada: Normal life came to a standstill following a 6-hour Nuapada bandh call given district lawyers’ association demanding setting up of a medical college in the town today.

Vehicular movement came to a grinding halt and commuters faced a tough time during the bandh which started at 6 am in the morning and continued till 6 pm in the evening.

Shops and other business establishments downed shutters in view of the bandh as protestors resorted to picketing at a number of key points in the area and staged road blockade.

The administration made ample security arrangements and deployed adequate number of police personnel to prevent any kind of untoward incidents during the bandh observation.