5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Puri to review work progress

Puri: Odisha CM’s 5T secretary VK Pandian on Saturday evening visited Puri and reviewed the progress of the Srimandira Heritage Corridor project.

As per reports, the 5T secretary today evening visited the holy city of Puri and first went to the Lord Jagannath temple to pay his obeisance to God.

Later, he took stock of the progress of work of the Srimandira Heritage Corridor project that is going on around the temple. The work of the project is going on speedily the project is expected to be completed before this year’s Rath Yatra.

It is to be noted that the 5T Secretary is frequently visiting Puri to review the work progress. Today also he went to Puri to take stock of the work.