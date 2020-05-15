Migrant worker dies in Balasore when coming on foot from WB

56-yr-old Odia migrant returning from West Bengal on foot dies in Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: A 56-year-old migrant worker, who was returning to Odisha on foot from neighbouring West Bengal, died after collapsing at the Lakshmannath border checkpoint in Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Dhubei Charan Mohanty, a resident of Tikarpada village under Kakatpur police limits in Puri district.

As per reports, after he collapsed on the road in scorching heat after stumbling upon a boulder, he was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre where he was declared dead. The victim was working with a private company in Kolkata.

