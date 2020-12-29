ganja seized in koraput

540Kg Illegal Ganja Seized In Koraput Of Odisha

Koraput: Odisha police busted an illegal ganja trade in the district and seized a huge quantity of ganja worth more than Rs 75 lakh in a raid.

As per statements of SDPO Sanjaya Mahapatra, after receiving information from a reliable source the police conducted a raid at Dumuriguda area under the Padua Police limits and seized 540 kilograms of cannabis from one ganja peddler Balaram Pangi’s house and auto. The ganja  is estimated to be of worth Rs 75 lakh.

After he got information about the raid, Balaram fled from the scene and still remains untraceable by the police.

The police said that the cannabis was being transported to Bihar from Koraput. Police has also seized an auto along with the ganja.

A case has been registered and investigation has started. Police is trying to catch the peddler soon, said SDPO Sanjaya Mahapatra.

 

