520 Grams Of Brown Sugar Seized In Bhubaneswar, Two Arrested

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar: A total of 520 grams of brown sugar was seized and two persons were arrested by the police from the Tamando area of the State Capital city here on Sunday.

According to reports, the Quick Action Team (QAT) and Tamando Police, basing upon a reliable information, conducted a joint raid at Patasani Dhaba area under Tamando Police limits this morning and seized the brown sugar.

Besides, cash of Rs 13400, two motorcycles, and four cell phones were seized from the possession of two accused persons, who were arrested during the raid.

The accused have been identified as S K Nasimuddin, alias Papu, (23) of Rajpur Basti in Jaleswar and Chittaranjan Routraya (51), a native of Rasulgarh area in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said that interrogation of the accused is underway to get more lead of the brown sugar racket and involvement of others in the case.

