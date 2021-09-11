5-year-old missing after boat capsizes in Tel river of Boudh district

Boudh: A 5-year-old child went missing after a boat capsized near Fashed ghat of Tel river under Kulutajor panchayat of Kantamal block in Boudh district on Friday evening.

Reports say, some people were returning on the boat to Kantamal after watching a football match in Deogaon at around 7.30 pm, when the boat lost its balance and capsized. Following which many people got drowned including a minor.

On getting information, the fire personnels of Kantamal and ODRAF team rushed to the scene and rescued around 15 persons. However, a 5-year-old child is still missing.