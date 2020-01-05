5-year-old elephant found dead in Angul forest

Angul: Adding to the unending episode of jumbo death in the State, the carcass of a wild elephant was found near Pokunda forest under Purunagarh forest range under Angul district on Sunday.

Some residents of nearby village came across the dead elephant, which would be around 5-year-old, early this morning and called up forest official to inform.

A forest team from Purunagarh reached the spot of late and carried out the preliminary investigation with the help of the veterinary team.

While the autopsy report of the jumbo is awaited to ascertain the cause of its death, the role of poachers is also being investigated in the case.