Bhubaneswar: The POPD teams of various police stations in Bhubaneswar have arrested five persons from various areas of Bhubaneswar.

One team of POPD in each police station had been constituted to investigate the property offences across the city. Each team comprises one officer and two to three constables.

During last 24 hours, POPD of different police stations, of UPD Bhubaneswar have conducted drive against the antisocials and criminals, and arrested five of them.

The police teams have seized two vehicles, two mobile phones and one AC compressor in the drive.