Car gets stuck in flash flood waters in Odisha’s Paradeep

Pradeep: In a shocking incident on Monday, a got stuck in flood waters in Odisha’s Paradeep under Jagatsinghpur district limits, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, the car floated on Haripur road near Rahama of Paradeep. According to the information received, a young man was driving a car when suddenly the river got flooded. As a result, the car started floating.

After floating for about 100 meters, the young man spotted a tree and climbed on to it. One of them had taken shelter on the roof of the car.

It was not clear how many people were there in the car. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team arrived at the spot and rescued the stranded people.

While there was sudden flood water flow in the river, more than three feet of water was seen flowing on Haripur road since the past three days.