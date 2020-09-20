odisha covid recover
Representational image

4018 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 4018 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 840 Covid-19 patients have been cured from Khordha district today, registering the highest recoveries among the districts in the state on the day, according to the Health Dept.

The other recoveries on the day include  434 from Cuttack, 274 from Puri, 194 from Baleswar, 139 from Kendrapara, 136 from Sonepur, 126 from Jagatsinghpur ,120 from Jajapur ,116 from Anugul, 113 from Rayagada, 111 from Jharsuguda,104 from Bhadrak, 95 from Bargarh, 90 from Sambalpur, 90 from Sundargarh, 88 from Koraput, 83 from Mayurbhanj, 77 from Nuapada, 75 from Kandhamal, 71 from Nabarangpur, 67 from Dhenkanal, 67 from Ganjam, 60 from Nayagarh, 57 from Keonjhar, 46 from Balangir, 42 from Kalahandi, 34 from Boudh, 33 from Malkangiri, 17 from Deogarh, 15 from Gajapati and 204 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,45, 675.

Related News

Facebook love turns horribly wrong: Girls thrash youth in…

Orissa High Court to remain closed for two days due to…

Bhubaneswar reports 325 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Cough Syrup Worth More Than 3 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s…

 

You might also like
State

Facebook love turns horribly wrong: Girls thrash youth in busy market in Odisha;…

State

Orissa High Court to remain closed for two days due to increasing COVID19 cases

State

Is your Aadhaar number fake? Verify yourself online this way

State

KISSian Sumitra Nayak in AsiaRugby Unstoppable Campaign

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7