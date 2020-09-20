Bhubaneswar: Another 4018 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals in Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 840 Covid-19 patients have been cured from Khordha district today, registering the highest recoveries among the districts in the state on the day, according to the Health Dept.

The other recoveries on the day include 434 from Cuttack, 274 from Puri, 194 from Baleswar, 139 from Kendrapara, 136 from Sonepur, 126 from Jagatsinghpur ,120 from Jajapur ,116 from Anugul, 113 from Rayagada, 111 from Jharsuguda,104 from Bhadrak, 95 from Bargarh, 90 from Sambalpur, 90 from Sundargarh, 88 from Koraput, 83 from Mayurbhanj, 77 from Nuapada, 75 from Kandhamal, 71 from Nabarangpur, 67 from Dhenkanal, 67 from Ganjam, 60 from Nayagarh, 57 from Keonjhar, 46 from Balangir, 42 from Kalahandi, 34 from Boudh, 33 from Malkangiri, 17 from Deogarh, 15 from Gajapati and 204 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1,45, 675.

