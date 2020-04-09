Bhubaneswar: 4 New COVID 19 positive cases confirmed in the state on 9th April, taking the total count to 48. The I&PR Department confirmed the cases hours ago.

Out of the 408 Samples tested today, 6 samples tested positive and the rest 402 tested negative. While 2 cases were confirmed at around 11 am today, rest 4 cases confirmed few hours ago. With this the total active cases in the state reaches to 45.

Out of the total 48 COVID positve cases, while 2 have already been recovered and discharged from hospital 1 breathed his last two days ago.