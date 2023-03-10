4 members of a family critical after attack in Balasore

Soro: In a shocking incident, as many as four members of a family have sustained critical injuries in an attack in Soro of Balasore district in Odisha on Friday.

The attack allegedly was done by another family following dispute, said reliable reports abut the incident.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Naichanpur under Khantapada police limits in Soro of Balasore.

The victims have been shifted to Cuttack SCB medical college and hospital after their condition deteriorated due to the attack.

Further detailed report awaited in this case.