4 injured after bus turns turtle in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: At least 4 persons sustained grievous injuries after a Balasore-bound private bus turned turtle near Digribahi Chhaka under Singhla police limits here today.

Sources said, the ill-fated bus was carrying more than 15 passengers and was plying from Kasaphala to Balasore lost its control and it overturned.

Related News

6 Miscreants loot cash worth Rs 20 lakh from bank at…

Youth Electrocuted To Death In Balasore District Of Odisha

Jalaka River In Odisha Flows Over Danger Mark, Fear Of Flood…

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos successfully test-fired…

The locals of the village reached the spot, rescued the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

On being informed, the Singhla police reached the spot and have started probe into the accident.

You might also like
State

Weather Alert! Thunderstorm, lightning warning for 17 districts in Odisha

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Unaffected For More Than 10 days In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Prices in Bhubaneswar, Decreases Significantly On Wednesday

State

Minor girl gang raped for 22 days in Odisha’s Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.