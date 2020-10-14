Balasore: At least 4 persons sustained grievous injuries after a Balasore-bound private bus turned turtle near Digribahi Chhaka under Singhla police limits here today.

Sources said, the ill-fated bus was carrying more than 15 passengers and was plying from Kasaphala to Balasore lost its control and it overturned.

The locals of the village reached the spot, rescued the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

On being informed, the Singhla police reached the spot and have started probe into the accident.