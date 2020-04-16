fire mishap in bhadrak

4 Houses Burnt, Property Worth Lakhs Gutted In Fire At Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhadrak: At least 4 houses were burnt down in a fire which occurred in Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district in Odisha, yesterday. The houses belongs to three brothers namely Akshay Kumar Rout, Bijay Kumar Rout and Ajay Kumar Rout.

As per reports, when the family was fast asleep last night the fire broke out. Bijay sensed something unusual and woke up to find that his house was on fire. He alerted the family members and asked them to run out of the house.

Due to the high intensity of the fire most of the houses were burnt down completely. Valuable assets including furniture, electronic goods and lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the mishap.

The fire department reached the spot and doused the fire. After being informed about the incident the Basudevpur Tehsildar reached the spot and consoled the families for their losses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

