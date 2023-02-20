4 critical in acid attack in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: In a shocking incident, four persons have been attacked with acid in broad daylight in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, two sisters and two children have suffered critical burn injuries after miscreants allegedly forced themselves into the house and threw acid at them.

The incident took place at Bhimapur under Balasore Sadar police limits.

According to latest reports, all four of them are in a critical condition and have been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The reason of the acid attack however is yet to be ascertained. The police is investigating into the matter. Further detailed report awaited in this case.