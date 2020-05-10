Jasipur: Tiger skin has been recovered and four people have been arrested in this connection. This recovery was done from Tangabila a village under Joshipur Tehsil in Mayurbhanj District of Odisha. The seized tiger skin is around two years old, said the Deputy Director, Kapil Prasad Das.

Four people have been arrested and a proper investigation is being done by the Forest department. Initially three had been arrested but on questioning these people, the name of the fourth person was revealed.

The fourth person has been identified as Ganeshwar Singh. He is a sweeper at the Thakurmunda Hospital. He was brought in for questioning from the hospital directly. The other three persons involved with him belong to Suipur, Rasmatala and Karanjia market.

The tiger had been killed in Simlipal Reserve Forest say the forest officials. A team has been formed to find other people involved in the incident. Deputy Director Das has said that they had not sold off the skin immediately after acquiring it. They were waiting for the news to die down and then they would sell it. Since the COVID19 lockdown has been imposed, they wanted to seize this opportunity to sell the skin.