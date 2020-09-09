covid cases in odisha
Representational image

3748 Covid Positives in Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,35,130

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3748 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today. 

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3748 COVID19 positives, 2210 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1538 are local contacts. 

The tally in Odisha reached 1,35,130 cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 57
2. Balasore: 103
3. Bargarh: 92
4. Bhadrak: 46
5. Balangir: 163
6. Boudh: 58
7. Cuttack: 392
8. Deogarh: 24
9. Dhenkanal: 65
10. Gajapati: 33
11. Ganjam: 71
12. Jagatsinghpur: 94
13. Jajpur: 140
14. Jharsuguda: 70
15. Kalahandi: 38
16. Kandhamal: 85
17. Kendrapada: 116
18. Keonjhar: 63
19. Khurda: 615
20. Koraput: 97
21. Malkangiri: 21
22. Mayurbhanj: 3
23. Nawarangpur: 121
24. Nayagarh: 69
25. Nuapada: 107
26. Puri: 387
27. Rayagada: 82
28. Sambalpur: 79
29. Sonepur: 124
30. Sundargarh: 157
31. State Pool: 176

