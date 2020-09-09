Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 3748 new COVID19 positives cases in last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government today.

According to the I& PR department, out the total 3748 COVID19 positives, 2210 cases have been reported from different quarantine centres while the rest 1538 are local contacts.

The tally in Odisha reached 1,35,130 cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 57

2. Balasore: 103

3. Bargarh: 92

4. Bhadrak: 46

5. Balangir: 163

6. Boudh: 58

7. Cuttack: 392

8. Deogarh: 24

9. Dhenkanal: 65

10. Gajapati: 33

11. Ganjam: 71

12. Jagatsinghpur: 94

13. Jajpur: 140

14. Jharsuguda: 70

15. Kalahandi: 38

16. Kandhamal: 85

17. Kendrapada: 116

18. Keonjhar: 63

19. Khurda: 615

20. Koraput: 97

21. Malkangiri: 21

22. Mayurbhanj: 3

23. Nawarangpur: 121

24. Nayagarh: 69

25. Nuapada: 107

26. Puri: 387

27. Rayagada: 82

28. Sambalpur: 79

29. Sonepur: 124

30. Sundargarh: 157

31. State Pool: 176