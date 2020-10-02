Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3600 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,26,334.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3600 cases have been reported today out of which 1491 are local cases while the rest 2109 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

New Positive Cases: 3600

In quarantine: 2109

Local contacts: 1491

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration the District Wise Cases is as follows:

1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 107

3. Bargarh: 106

4. Bhadrak: 82

5. Balangir: 99

6. Boudh: 47

7. Cuttack: 358

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 47

10. Gajapati: 19

11. Ganjam: 31

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 139

14. Jharsuguda: 41

15. Kalahandi: 51

16. Kandhamal: 97

17. Kendrapada: 129

18. Keonjhar: 106

19. Khurda: 766

20. Koraput: 66

21. Malkangiri: 46

22. Mayurbhanj: 156

23. Nawrangpur: 116

24. Nayagarh: 74

25. Nuapada: 84

26. Puri: 115

27. Rayagada: 32

28. Sambalpur: 126

29. Sonepur: 129

30. Sundargarh: 89

31. State Pool: 158