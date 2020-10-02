3600 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 2.2 Lakh Mark In The State
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 3600 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed the State Information & Public Relations department today. With this, the state’s tally surged to 2,26,334.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3600 cases have been reported today out of which 1491 are local cases while the rest 2109 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
New Positive Cases: 3600
In quarantine: 2109
Local contacts: 1491
Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration the District Wise Cases is as follows:
1. Angul: 100
2. Balasore: 107
3. Bargarh: 106
4. Bhadrak: 82
5. Balangir: 99
6. Boudh: 47
7. Cuttack: 358
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 47
10. Gajapati: 19
11. Ganjam: 31
12. Jagatsinghpur: 73
13. Jajpur: 139
14. Jharsuguda: 41
15. Kalahandi: 51
16. Kandhamal: 97
17. Kendrapada: 129
18. Keonjhar: 106
19. Khurda: 766
20. Koraput: 66
21. Malkangiri: 46
22. Mayurbhanj: 156
23. Nawrangpur: 116
24. Nayagarh: 74
25. Nuapada: 84
26. Puri: 115
27. Rayagada: 32
28. Sambalpur: 126
29. Sonepur: 129
30. Sundargarh: 89
31. State Pool: 158