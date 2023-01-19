32 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, two drug peddlers arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police seized 32 grams of brown sugar and arrested two drug peddlers from Keshura area of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the City Police today conducted a raid in Keshura area under Sahid Nagar police station limits and arrested Sakul Sheikh and Abdul Saeedul Suleiman of Murshidabad area in West Bengal from Keshura area after seizing 32 grams of brown sugar.

Police also recovered cash of Rs 2,500, mobile phones and a scooter from the possession of Sakul Sheikh and Abdul Saeedul Suleiman.