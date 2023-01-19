32 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, two drug peddlers arrested

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
brown sugar odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police seized 32 grams of brown sugar and arrested two drug peddlers from Keshura area of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Related News

29 institutions issued show-cause notices over…

Woman gang raped in Keonjhar, police begin probe

Dry weather, dense fog to continue in Odisha

Former Baripada Police Station Sub-inspector convicted in…

Acting on a tip-off, the City Police today conducted a raid in Keshura area under Sahid Nagar police station limits and arrested Sakul Sheikh and Abdul Saeedul Suleiman of Murshidabad area in West Bengal from Keshura area after seizing 32 grams of brown sugar.

Police also recovered cash of Rs 2,500, mobile phones and a scooter from the possession of Sakul Sheikh and Abdul Saeedul Suleiman.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.