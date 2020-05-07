3 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally goes to 209

Bhubaneswar : Three more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases to 209, Information & Public Relations Department said on Thursday.

Of the three new cases, two are from the Balasore district and one from Jagatsinghpur district, it added.

70-year-old man of Jagatsinghpur district, who was tested positive for COVID-19 today, had returned from West Bengal, while the two persons from Balasore district- were Surat returnees. The trio were reportedly asymptomatic.

To date, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 209 of which 145 are active cases while 62 patients have completely recovered from the disease. Two persons have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 infection so far.