Berhampur: A speeding car skidded off the road and overturned in Kabisuryanagar of Ganjam district of Odisha. As many as 3 people were injured in this accident.

According to reports, the speeding car lost control near the Kabisuryanagar Tahsil office and overturned after it skidded off the road. The injured people have been rushed to the nearest hospital.

Further reports are awaited.