3 govt officials suspended for negligence in the various government schemes in Jajpur

3 govt officials suspended in odisha

Jajpur: The district administration has placed three government officials under suspension for negligence in the various government schemes in Jajpur on Sunday.

PEO Prakash Jena, GRS Partha Thatoi and Junior Engineer Tushar Patra have been suspended by Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore based on a report by one Bhubananda Samal, a committe member had written a letter to the collector and protested alleging there was irregularities in the government scheme implemented in the panchayat.

The four officials were suspended following an inquiry by the district administration.

