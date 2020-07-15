covid deaths in Odisha
Representational Image (Credits: ABC News)

3 COVID19 Deaths In Odisha, Toll Rises to 77

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 5 more Covid-19 patients died in Odisha. While three of them succumbed to Covid-19, two others die due to other health complications.

Two deaths have been reported from Ganjam, while one from Bhubaneswar.

The details of the Covid death are as follows:

65-year old male of Ganjam district was suffering from Diabetes

86-year old male of Ganjam district was suffering from chronic hypertension

72-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy, two other Covid positive died due to other heath complications.

The details are as follows:

72-year old male of Ganjam district was suffering from severe traumatic brain surgery.

52-year old male of Khordha district was suffering from coronary artery disease with left ventricular dysfunction.

With this Covid-19 death toll rises to 77 while 24 died due to other health complications.

You might also like
State

3 Doctors, 4 Nurses Test Positive For COVID19 In VIMSAR, Burla

State

3 areas declared containment zones in Odisha’s Puri

State

618 New Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 14,898

State

Odisha CM Naveen Appeals Covid19 Recovered Persons To Donate Plasma

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.