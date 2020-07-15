3 COVID19 Deaths In Odisha, Toll Rises to 77
Bhubaneswar: As many as 5 more Covid-19 patients died in Odisha. While three of them succumbed to Covid-19, two others die due to other health complications.
Two deaths have been reported from Ganjam, while one from Bhubaneswar.
The details of the Covid death are as follows:
65-year old male of Ganjam district was suffering from Diabetes
86-year old male of Ganjam district was suffering from chronic hypertension
72-year old male of Bhubaneswar.
It is noteworthy, two other Covid positive died due to other heath complications.
The details are as follows:
72-year old male of Ganjam district was suffering from severe traumatic brain surgery.
52-year old male of Khordha district was suffering from coronary artery disease with left ventricular dysfunction.
With this Covid-19 death toll rises to 77 while 24 died due to other health complications.