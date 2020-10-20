2622 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recoveries cross 2.5 lakh mark
Bhubaneswar: The total recoveries from Covid-19 in Odisha crossed the 2.5 lakh mark after as many as 2622 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries include 431 from Khordha, 216 from Anugul, 197 from Cuttack, 131 from Mayurbhanj, 125 from Sundargarh, 118 from Kalahandi, 114 from Balangir, 99 from Balasore, 99 from Nuapada, 93 from Jajapur, 91 from Bargarh,89 from Jharsuguda, 85 from Sambalpur, 70 from Kendrapara, 65 from Puri, 60 from Sonepur, 59 from Jagatsinghpur, 55 from Koraput, 52 from Nabarangpur, 46 from Bhadrak, 39 from Nayagarh, 38 from Kandhamal, 35 from Ganjam, 32 from Boudh, 32 from Keonjhar, 25 from Dhenkanal, 24 from Malkangiri, 14 from Deogarh, 9 from Rayagada and 79 from State Pool.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,52,197, the Health Dept tweeted.
