Coronavirus

2622 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recoveries cross 2.5 lakh mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The total recoveries from Covid-19 in Odisha crossed the 2.5 lakh mark after as many as 2622 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 431 from Khordha, 216 from Anugul, 197 from Cuttack, 131 from Mayurbhanj, 125 from Sundargarh, 118 from Kalahandi, 114 from Balangir, 99 from Balasore, 99 from Nuapada, 93 from Jajapur, 91 from Bargarh,89 from Jharsuguda, 85 from Sambalpur, 70 from Kendrapara, 65 from Puri, 60 from Sonepur, 59 from Jagatsinghpur, 55 from Koraput, 52 from Nabarangpur, 46 from Bhadrak, 39 from Nayagarh, 38 from Kandhamal, 35 from Ganjam, 32 from Boudh, 32 from Keonjhar, 25 from Dhenkanal, 24 from Malkangiri, 14 from Deogarh, 9 from Rayagada and 79 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,52,197, the Health Dept tweeted.

You might also like
State

90-year-old cancer patient beats Covid-19 in Odisha

State

3 killed as truck mows down scooter in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

State

Abadha of Puri Srimandira available for outsiders as restrictions lifted

State

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal: Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall for next…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.