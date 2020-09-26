covid cases in bhubaneswar
Covid cases in Bhubaneswar (Representational Image)

257 Local Contact Cases Among 319 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  As many as 319 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The fresh Covid-19 cases in the city include 62 quarantine cases and 257 local contact cases, according to the latest update by the BMC.

The civic body also said that as many as 353 Covid-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance,” the BMC tweeted.

