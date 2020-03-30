Bhubaneswar: The police registered 224 more cases in last 24 hours from across Odisha for violating the regulations and guidelines related to COVID- 19.

All the cases were filed for violations of COVID 19 guidelines from morning of 29 March 2020 to morning of 30 March 2020, said an official statement.

Out of the total 224 cases, 221 cases have been registered for violation of nationwide lockdown where as three cases for violation of ‘Home Quarantine’, it added.

A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, three persons have been infected with deadly novel Coronavirus in the state. They are currently undergoing treatment separately in three different hospitals in the city. Their condition was reportedly stable, when the last reports came in.