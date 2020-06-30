Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha declared that today (Tuesday) 206 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha.

There are a total of 7065 COVID19 cases in Odisha till date.

Of the 206 new positive cases 192 were reported from the quarantine centers while the rest 14 cases are due to local contacts. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 22 districts.

According to the information 1 NDRF/ ODRAF personnel who have returned from Amphan duty (West Bengal) have been tested positive.

The district-wise division is as follows:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Bolangir: 16

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Deogarh: 15

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 17

11. Jajpur: 28

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 6

15. Khordha: 7

16. Koraput: 18

17. Malkangiri: 36

18. Mayurbhanj: 7

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Puri: 1

21. Sambalpur: 4

22. Sundargarh: 2