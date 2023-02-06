20-year jail term for minor girl rapist in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Cuttack today sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl in 2018.

According to reports, the POCSO court sentenced Sushant Behera of Banki Police limits area to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The accused will have to spend one more year in the jail if he fails to pay the fine of Rs 10,000. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.

Sushant Behera had allegedly taken the minor girl from her mother and raped her. When the girl cried, he informed the girl’s mother that she was crying because she chewed a green chili while taking a snack. However, the family members filed a case against Behera after knowing that she was raped.

Based on their complaint, Banki Police started an investigation into the matter and arrested Sushant Behera. Later, the court convicted him based on the 14 pieces of evidence and the statement of 9 witnesses.