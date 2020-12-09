scooter fined bhubaneswar
The Challan Issued To The Scooty

2-Wheeler Fined Rs. 26,000 In Bhubaneswar For Blatant MV Act Violations

Bhubaneswar: A fine of Rs 26,000 was imposed on the owner of a scooter after a minor boy was caught driving it without wearing helmet in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, a minor boy identified as Debasis Parida was driving the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet when the police caught him.

The police however issued a challan in the name of the vehicle owner Niranjan  Dash who is a resident of Forest Park area in Bhubaneswar.

It is noteworthy that the minor did not even have a learner’s licence.

