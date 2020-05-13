2 Persons Arrested, 33 Lts Foreign Liquor Seized Amid COVID19 Lockdown In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Basing upon a reliable information the Quick Action Team (QAT) and Capital Police has arrested two people for illegal sale of foreign liquor amid COVID19 lockdown. 
The team has seized 48 bottles of beers and 2 bottles of whiskey amounting to a total 32.7 Lts.  The police has also seized cash amounting to Rs.5070. 
Two bikes bearing registration number OD-02-K-0645 and  OD-02- AA- 0828 and to mobile phones have also been seized in the raid conducted by the joint police team. A cognizable offences  case has been registered against the arrested persons. 
