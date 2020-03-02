Cuttack: Two minor girls met watery grave after falling into Salua pond in Bhuska village under Narasinghpur block of this district in Odisha on Monday morning.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sarada Pradhan and Pujarani Sahu of the same village.

As per the report, the girls went to take bathe in the Salua pond today morning and didn’t return home till late hours. Smelling rat in the incident their family members rushed to the pond and the victims’ bodies were fished out of the pond with the help of locals. They were rushed to Narasinghpur Hospital where the doctor declared them ‘brought dead’.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the villagers after the sad demise of the minor girls.