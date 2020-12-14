Koraput: In a tragic incident, two minor boys met watery grave while clicking selfie on Monday in Hanjariguda river connecting to Kolab dam near Kaki village under the Sunabeda police station in Koraput district of Odisha.

The deceased were identified as 13 years-old Ranjan Kumar Behera of Rourkela and 16-year-old Prabhata Kunar Dalei, a resident of Kumunda village of Nayagrah district, informed the police.

As per reports, both of them came to attend the marriage ceremony of one Ramakant Nayak of Hanuman Nagar and later decided to visit the river-side area.

It was being suspected that one of them slipped and fell into the deep water while taking a selfie near the edge while the other drowned when he tried to save the former, said Sunabeda police.

On being informed, firemen from Semiliguda reached the spot and rescued the bodies of the youths.