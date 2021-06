Choudwar: Two persons killed, one critical after a van in which they were travelling hit a stationary trailer at Manguli Chhak in Choudwar of Cuttack district.

The mishap took place in the morning hours, the van in which they were travelling hit a stationary trailer at Manguli Chhak. Following which two persons were killed on the spot and other one sustained critical injuries.

The deceased are said to the residents of Balasore.

More details awaited.