thunderstorm & lightning in Odisha

18 districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Meteorological centre on Monday informed that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30/40 kmph and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places in 18 districts of the State today.

As per the weatherman, the 18 districts which will witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Jajpur, Balasore, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar city), Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Angul, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Dhenkanal and Nayagarh till 5.30 PM today.

People of these districts have been advised to stay indoor till 5.30 PM.

