177 kg ganja seized in Odisha’s Gajapati, one held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mohana: Adaba Police arrested a person and recovered 177 kg of contraband from his possession in Rumesh-Paramaguda Road in Gajapati district.

The accused has been identified as Ranganath Nayak, a resident of Paramaguda village.

Acting on a tip off, the adaba police while patrolling noticed a man sitting on a roadside which 8 sacks and was waiting for a car, the police then searched and seized ganja kept in the sack.

Police arrested Ranganath and have court-forwarded him, said  Adaba PS IIC, Alok Ranjan Jagdala

 

 

 

