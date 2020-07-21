Mohana: Adaba Police arrested a person and recovered 177 kg of contraband from his possession in Rumesh-Paramaguda Road in Gajapati district.

The accused has been identified as Ranganath Nayak, a resident of Paramaguda village.

Acting on a tip off, the adaba police while patrolling noticed a man sitting on a roadside which 8 sacks and was waiting for a car, the police then searched and seized ganja kept in the sack.

Police arrested Ranganath and have court-forwarded him, said Adaba PS IIC, Alok Ranjan Jagdala