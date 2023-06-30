16 injured, 5 critical after car hits bike in Odisha’s Puri district

Nearly 16 people were injured among whom five are said to be critical after a bike was hit by car in Pipili area of Odisha's Puri district. 

State
By Deepa Sharma 0
bikes collide head-on in Odisha’s Keonjhar
Image Credit: IANS

Puri: In a shocking incident, nearly 16 people were injured among whom five are said to be critical after a bike was hit by car in Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district.

The injured were first rushed to the hospital in Sakhigopal, later they were shifted to Bhubaneswar.

It is suspected that the accident occurred due to the car was in high speed, said reliable reports. The over-speeding car came from behind and hit the bike.

Must Read

81 bodies of Bahanaga accident victims to be mass cremated!

Odisha: 3 died, 1 critical as car hits tree in Nabarangpur…

Girl dies while worshiping the Holy Trinity during Suna…

After receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. They have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed report related to the case are awaited.

Also Read: Elderly Dies After Falling Into Toilet Drain In Cuttack

You might also like
State

Elderly dies after falling into toilet drain in Cuttack

State

Kalinga Bharati Community Radio at 90.0 FM launched in KIIT campus

State

Eminent litterateur, ‘Kadambini’ editor Dr Iti Samanta felicitated with Times Power…

State

Keonjhar: Marriage, postponed yesterday as truck crushed to death 5, solemnized today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans