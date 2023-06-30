16 injured, 5 critical after car hits bike in Odisha’s Puri district

Puri: In a shocking incident, nearly 16 people were injured among whom five are said to be critical after a bike was hit by car in Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district.

The injured were first rushed to the hospital in Sakhigopal, later they were shifted to Bhubaneswar.

It is suspected that the accident occurred due to the car was in high speed, said reliable reports. The over-speeding car came from behind and hit the bike.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. They have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed report related to the case are awaited.

