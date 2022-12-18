15 year old dies under mysterious circumstances in Chhatrapur residential school

Chhatrapur: In a tragic event a young girl died under mysterious circumstances. The incident happened in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, which is a residential school for girls in Chhatrapur. The victim was a student of the school.

The deceased has been identified as Rosa Behera, daughter of Kailash Chandra Behera. She was a resident of Tareipatapur village which is under Chhatrapur police jurisdiction of Ganjam district in Odisha. The girl was 15 years old.

She was a boarder at the school which is a residential institution.

According to reports, she started vomiting last night, due to which she was taken to the Chhatrapur Medical today in the morning. However, she died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Chhatrapur police has taken custody of the body. The initial investigation has been started by the police.

Further details regarding the case are still awaited.