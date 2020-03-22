Train cancelled

141 Trains Passing Through Odisha Cancelled Due To Janata Curfew

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Janata Curfew for the coronavirus outbreak, has seen a complete lock down of the entire nation.

Odisha has also actively participated in the lockdown or curfew.

141 trains have been cancelled by East Coast Railway Division.

48 express and 93 super fast trains have been cancelled for today.

The trains between 7 am to 10 pm shall not leave.

The trains that have departed before 7 am and 10 pm shall reach their destinations according to the schedule.

