13th International Film Festival on Art & Artists to be held from Feb 7 to 9 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The JD Centre of Art, in partnership with Department of Tourism & Culture of the Odisha government, will organise the 13th International Film Festival on Art & Artists from February 7 to 9 in Bhubaneswar.

To be inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the festival will showcase fiction, documentary, and animation films on art from across the country and the world. Illustrated lectures, workshops, performances and an exhibition will also be held on the occasion.

In addition to a diverse film programme, the festival will celebrate the arts showcasing the best of traditional crafts and textiles, art and audio-visual installations, poetry, music, performances by tribal troupes, illustrated lectures and Odia cuisine.

There will be performances by singer Vidya Shah, tribal dancers and musicians of Odisha; workshops by Nandan Saxena on digital film making; illustrated lecture on the works for B.V. Doshi’s ‘Vastushilp’ by his partner, architect Rajeev Kathpalia, on the work of structural designer of iconic Indian buildings Mahender Raj by architect Rohit Raj, filmmaker and actor Nandita Das on the art of making a period film and Raghu Rai on his photographs.

Internationally-recognised artist Bose Krishnamachari will also give an illustrated lecture on the Kochi Biennale.

Besides this, master classes will be conducted by Chinese artist Weipu Chang on Chinese painting.

Forty-eight films from 13 countries will be screened (Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Myanmar, United Kingdom, USA), that span the gamut of arts: visual and performing arts, traditional arts and crafts, design and architecture, communities & culture and animation.

(IANS)