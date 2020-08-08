12 More Succumb To Coronavirus In Odisha, Death Toll Stands At 259

12 More Succumb To Coronavirus In Odisha, Death Toll Stands At 259

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as twelve more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Death Toll in Odisha has risen to 259.

Two deaths reported each from Ganjam, Khurda, Kandhamal and Keonjhar district, and one each from Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati and Sundergarh district.

The Death Details are As Follows in the last 24 hours :

1. A 60 year old Male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 55 year old female of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 67 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Parkinsonism, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

4. A 57 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 55 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 60 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 79 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from hypertension & atrial fibrillation.

8. A 59 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Ischemic Heart Disease.

9. A 61 year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 60 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

11. A 60 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

12. A 48 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & UTI.

Another 3 more COVID patients die due to other health complications.

Details of Deaths Other Than COVID-19 in the last 24 hours:

1. A 71 year old female of Bhubaneswar who expired due to Septicemia, Acute Kidney Injury & Multi Organ Dysfunction Syndrome.

2. A 55 year old female of Balasore district who expired due to Pancytopenia, refractory shock & Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

3. A 52 year old male of Mayurbhanj district who expired due to Cellulitis, Septic Shock & Multi Organ Dysfunction Syndrome.