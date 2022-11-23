12-hour sambalpur bandh over permanent bench of High Court

State
State
sambalpur bandh
Representational Image

Sambalpur: The Nagarika Kriyanusthana Committee has called for 12-hr Sambalpur bandh demanding a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in the district and inclusion of Sambalpuri in 8th schedule of Constitution.

The committee has called dawn to dusk bandh from 6 am to 6 pm.

All the shops, government offices, business establishments will remain closed, while the educational institutions to remain open.

However, emergency services have continued to remain affected.

