1062 New Covid-19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) In Last 24 Hours

covid-19 cases detected in bmc

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday has reported 1062 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, 172 quarantine cases and 890 local contact cases were recorded out of the total 1062 fresh cases.

On the other hand, as many as 996 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 321, while the active cases are 12,795. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection has reached 70,964 and the recovered cases stand at 57,827.

The details of the cases detected in last 24 hours are as follows:

