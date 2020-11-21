Bhubaneswar: As many as 1011 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As per the latest date from the Health Department, the fresh recoveries of the state include 138 people from Anugul, 114 from Khordha, 81 from Balangir, 78 from Cuttack , 76 from Mayurbhanj, 45 from Baleswar, 45 from Jagatsinghpur , 43 from Kendrapara, 40 from Kalahandi, 39 from Sundargarh, 34 from Bargarh, 29 from Nuapada, 28 from Jajapur, 26 from Puri, 24 from Dhenkanal, 20 from Keonjhar, 19 from Nabarangpur, 18 from Jharsuguda, 16 from Sambalpur, 12 from Ganjam, 12 from Nayagarh, 10 from Bhadrak, 10 from Kandhamal, 9 from Koraput, 9 from Sonepur, 5 from Malkangiri, 3 from Deogarh, 3 from Rayagada, 2 from Gajapati, and 23 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,04,908, the Health Dept tweeted.

