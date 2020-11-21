coronavirus odisha
Representational Image

1011 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally stands at 3,04,908

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1011 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As per the latest date from the Health Department, the fresh recoveries of the state include 138 people from Anugul, 114 from Khordha, 81 from Balangir, 78 from Cuttack , 76 from Mayurbhanj, 45 from Baleswar, 45 from Jagatsinghpur , 43 from Kendrapara,  40 from Kalahandi, 39 from Sundargarh,  34 from Bargarh, 29 from Nuapada, 28 from Jajapur, 26 from Puri, 24 from Dhenkanal, 20 from Keonjhar, 19 from Nabarangpur, 18 from Jharsuguda, 16 from Sambalpur, 12 from Ganjam, 12 from Nayagarh, 10 from Bhadrak, 10 from Kandhamal, 9 from Koraput, 9 from Sonepur, 5 from Malkangiri, 3 from Deogarh, 3 from Rayagada, 2 from Gajapati, and 23 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,04,908, the Health Dept tweeted.

 

