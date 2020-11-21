1011 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally stands at 3,04,908
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1011 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
As per the latest date from the Health Department, the fresh recoveries of the state include 138 people from Anugul, 114 from Khordha, 81 from Balangir, 78 from Cuttack , 76 from Mayurbhanj, 45 from Baleswar, 45 from Jagatsinghpur , 43 from Kendrapara, 40 from Kalahandi, 39 from Sundargarh, 34 from Bargarh, 29 from Nuapada, 28 from Jajapur, 26 from Puri, 24 from Dhenkanal, 20 from Keonjhar, 19 from Nabarangpur, 18 from Jharsuguda, 16 from Sambalpur, 12 from Ganjam, 12 from Nayagarh, 10 from Bhadrak, 10 from Kandhamal, 9 from Koraput, 9 from Sonepur, 5 from Malkangiri, 3 from Deogarh, 3 from Rayagada, 2 from Gajapati, and 23 from State Pool.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3,04,908, the Health Dept tweeted.
Another 1011 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 21.11.2020
138 from Anugul
114 from Khordha
81 from Bolangir
78 from Cuttack
76 from Mayurbhanj
45 from Baleswar
45 from Jagatsinghpur
43 from Kendrapara
40 from Kalahandi
39 from Sundargarh
34 from Bargarh
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) November 21, 2020
3 from Rayagada
2 from Gajapati
23 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 304908
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) November 21, 2020