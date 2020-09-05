Sambalpur: The Odisha Government on Saturday announced to set up a 100-bed COVID Hospital with around 20 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in Sambalpur district, informed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

“Today after a review of facilities available at VIMSAR, it was felt that the small isolation ward was not sufficient. A big decision was taken to start a full-scale Covid Hospital inside VIMSAR premises in an isolated location within 7-10 days with around 100-bed capacity including 20 ICU beds,” said Tripathy after reviewing the corona sittuation here.

VIMSAR sees a huge footfall of patients from Western Odisha. Those tested COVID-19 positive are being shifted to Sambalpur DHH which increases the caseload of the hospital and spreads infection.

“This will solve a big problem since many patients come to VIMSAR from Sambalpur area and from different parts of western Odisha as well. In the event of any of them testing positive for Covid they are shifting to the District Hospital. With the new hospital, cross infections will not take place. In addition to that those not getting accommodated at district hospital will be accommodated here,” the Chief Secretary added.

Tripathy also praised the District Administration and the Police Department for their selfless contribution to the management of the COVID-19 situation in Sambalpur district.