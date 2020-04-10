Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 people in Odisha, who were tested positive for ÇOVID-19, have been recovered, the Health department informed on Friday.

Taking the Twitter route, the Health department said that the people who have been recovered from the Coronavirus include five persons of Bhubaneswar, two of Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri.

Odisha Health Dept has thanked the doctors and medical staff who were treating these patients.

Earlier two persons were recovered from the ÇOVID 19 and discharged from the hospital.