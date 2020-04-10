10 covid 19 positive patients cured in Odisha

10 more COVID 19 patients in Odisha cured

By KalingaTV Bureau
20

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 people in Odisha, who were tested positive for ÇOVID-19, have been recovered, the Health department informed on Friday.

Taking the Twitter route, the Health department said that the people who have been recovered from the Coronavirus include five persons of Bhubaneswar, two of Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri.

Odisha Health Dept has thanked the doctors and medical staff who were treating these patients.

Related News

Man dies of lightning strike in Odisha’s Koraput

Two minor girls among 48 Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha

COVID-19 lockdown: BMC emphasizes PDS supply, food and…

East Coast Railway ensurers uninterrupted supply of…

Earlier two persons were recovered from the ÇOVID 19 and discharged from the hospital.

You might also like
State

Man dies of lightning strike in Odisha’s Koraput

State

Two minor girls among 48 Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha

State

COVID-19 lockdown: BMC emphasizes PDS supply, food and sanitation

State

East Coast Railway ensurers uninterrupted supply of essential commodities amid COVID…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.