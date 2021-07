Dhenkanal: A 10-feet long breach in the Rengali Left Bank Canal Division near Chandimandir in Dhalapda village under Bhuban block of Dhenkanal district has inundated acres of land on Tuesday.

The locals are in a state of panic as the water has entered the acres of land. The villagers further alleged that the breach might have occurred due to the substandard work in the canal.

The canal was inaugurated last week.