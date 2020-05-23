1-year-old girl child tested positive for COVID 19

1-year-old girl among 2 tested positive for coronavirus in Jharsuguda

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: A one-year-old girl among two persons who have been tested positive for coronavirus at Mangal Bazar in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Saturday.

The district administration in its Twitter handle informed that a one-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man have been tested positive for the deadly virus.

The five-year-old boy of the girl was also tested positive for COVID19 yesterday, informed the Jharsuguda district collector Saroj Kumar Samal.

The minor siblings and their parents were put in a quarantine centre after they had returned from Maharashtra.

“1-year-old girl child is of the same family of Mangal Bazar, Jharsuguda. The Family is in home quarantine and under our constant vigilance, said that collector.

“A forty-year-old male, returnee from Maharashtra is institutionally quarantined at our TMC, Hill Top, Brajarajnagar. There is nothing to worry about as both the patients are feeling well, isolated from others and under constant monitoring,” he added.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks PM Modi for cyclone Amphan assistance

State

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi tweets in Odia after returning from Odisha

State

Odisha reels under heat wave; Titlagarh sizzles at 45.2 degree Celsius

State

5 more test positive for COVID 19 in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.