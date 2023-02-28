1 killed in fatal road accident in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A bike rider was killed after a pick-up van hit him near Haridabadi on Khurda-Balangir National Highway no- 57 here on late Monday night.

According to reports, the deceased, Prashanna Patra, was a resident of Khamarsahi village. Prashanna was reportedly returning home on his bike when a pick-up van coming from the opposite direction lost control and hit him.

Prashanna lost his life on the spot due to the accident. The pick-up van driver and his helper fled from the scene after the accident. The locals created a ruckus after the death of the bike rider, resulting in traffic being blocked for some time. The situation was brought under control after Daspalla police rushed to the spot and intervened.

The police seized the body and sent the other injured people to the Daspalla community health care center for treatment.

Daspalla police have initiated an investigation and has said to catch the accused pick-up van driver soon.