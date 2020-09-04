1 Killed, 2 Injured As Heavy Truck Rams Into Roadside Vegetable Market In Jajpur

1 Killed, 2 Injured As Heavy Truck Rams Into Roadside Vegetable Market In Jajpur

Jajpur: One person killed and two others suffered grevious injuries after a heavy truck rammed into a roadside vegetable market on National Highway 16 in Jajpur district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Amulya Sethi, a native of Pratmakhanda village.

According to sources, the truck rammed into Barabati vegetable market as the driver was trying to overtake another truck following which Amulya died on the spit.

The injured were immediately rushed to the local hospital and after condition deteriorated they were shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

Later, the Dharmasala police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.