1 Killed, 2 Injured As Heavy Truck Rams Into Roadside Vegetable Market In Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: One person killed and two others suffered grevious injuries after a heavy truck rammed into a roadside vegetable market on National Highway 16 in Jajpur district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Amulya Sethi, a native of Pratmakhanda village.

According to sources, the truck rammed into Barabati vegetable market as the driver was trying to overtake another truck following which Amulya died on the spit.

The injured were immediately rushed to the local hospital and after condition deteriorated they  were shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

Later, the Dharmasala police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar-Surat Direct Flight Services To Resume From Sept 9

State

Cash Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Unearthed From Factories And Boilers Deputy Director’s…

Uncategorized

FIR filed against fake certificate holder teachers in Keonjhar

State

Cuttack City Reports 237 new Covid-19 cases, Tally reaches 5569

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7